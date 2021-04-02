Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 432,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,492. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock worth $892,219. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Potbelly by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

