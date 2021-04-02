Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.28 Million

Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $488.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.10 million to $510.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $472.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 695,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,001,040.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock worth $195,281,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,157 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

