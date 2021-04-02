Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report sales of $436.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.22 million and the lowest is $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.59. 383,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average is $156.20. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

