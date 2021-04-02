Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Post $0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Avient posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

NYSE AVNT opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. Avient has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at $460,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

