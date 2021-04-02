Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 1.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

