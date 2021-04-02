Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $278.71. The stock had a trading volume of 996,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.28 and its 200 day moving average is $265.59. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

