Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. 1,902,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

