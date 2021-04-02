British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.