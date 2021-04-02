British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

