Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 521,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,113. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

