Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 155,752 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $103.17. 1,104,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

