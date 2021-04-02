Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $937,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.63. The stock had a trading volume of 208,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $157.46 and a 52 week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.