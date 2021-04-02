Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $359,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,496,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

