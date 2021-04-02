Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $230,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

