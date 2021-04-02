Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWAY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brainsway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

