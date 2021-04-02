Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.19 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post sales of $643.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.20 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $680.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,890. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.