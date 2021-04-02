Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post sales of $643.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.20 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $680.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,890. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

