Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 380,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 287,225 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

