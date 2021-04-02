BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $1,025.82 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. BoringDAO has a market cap of $86.28 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,025.82 or 0.01709788 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00064436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.42 or 0.00330709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.00751018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,113 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

