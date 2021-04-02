BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

BWA stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

