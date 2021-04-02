Bonk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55,961.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Bonk token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $55,961.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00321847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00746998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

