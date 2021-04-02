Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.95

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 5602819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

