BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of DSM stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $8.09.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
