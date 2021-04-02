BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of DSM stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.