BMO Capital Markets Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $54.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of PLAY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $21,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $16,283,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

