BMO Capital Markets Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.41 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

