bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

