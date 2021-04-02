bluebird bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($12.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($12.70) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($12.85). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

