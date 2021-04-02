Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $28.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 1,474,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,668. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

