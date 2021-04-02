BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.50 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

