BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,993 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

In related news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $121,830.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 973,782 shares of company stock worth $3,356,365 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

