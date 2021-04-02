BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.57% of Twin Disc worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

