BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,756 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.62 million, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

