BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.84% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

HWCC stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Houston Wire & Cable Co engages in the provision of industrial products including electrical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware and related services. Its products include continuous and interlocked armor cable, control and power cable, electronic wire and cable, flexible and portable cords, instrumentation and thermocouple cable, lead and high-temperature cable, medium voltage cable, wire rope and wire rope slings, nylon slings, chains, and shackles.

