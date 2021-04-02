BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.62% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

