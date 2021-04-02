BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in B2Gold by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

