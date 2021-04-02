BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

