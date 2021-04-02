BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.12.
Shares of BB opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.43. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.00.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
