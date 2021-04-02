BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.12.

Shares of BB opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.43. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.00.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$44,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480 in the last 90 days.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

