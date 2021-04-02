Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDIMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.70 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.