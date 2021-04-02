BITTO Hits Market Capitalization of $905,704.90 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $905,704.90 and $123,973.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00068660 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003292 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

