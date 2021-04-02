Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Cap of $119,288.05

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $119,288.05 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00288826 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00100161 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.