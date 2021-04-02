BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 2,120 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52.

BLFS stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

