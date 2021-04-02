BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

BLRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equities lowered shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

