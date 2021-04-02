Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Insider Wlliam Hindmarsh Sells 849,398 Shares

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

LON:BOTB opened at GBX 2,850 ($37.24) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,851.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.13. The company has a market cap of £267.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73. Best of the Best PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,600 ($47.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

