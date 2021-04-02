Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,096 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $66,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.76. 2,486,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

