Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $81.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

