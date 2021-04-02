Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8,814.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,039,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $129.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.