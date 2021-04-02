Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chegg by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

