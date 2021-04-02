Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,438.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 172.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,444.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $599.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

