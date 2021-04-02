Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $231.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.04 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

