Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,003 shares of company stock valued at $43,033,515 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $49,219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

