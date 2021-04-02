Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Up 5.3%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.80. 316,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 262,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Belo Sun Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$382.25 million and a PE ratio of -70.00.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

